Sister of Iran Supreme Leader condemns crackdown on protests

A sister of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote a letter condemning his crackdown on nationwide protests and urged the Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons.

Badri Hosseini Khamenei, who lives in Iran, criticized the Islamic Republic’s leadership starting from the time of its late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to her brother's rule. The letter dated “December 2022” was published on social media on Wednesday by her son Mahmoud Moradkhani, who is based in France.

"I think it is appropriate now to declare that I oppose my brother's actions and I express my sympathy with all mothers mourning the crimes of the Islamic Republic, from the time of Khomeini to the current era of the despotic caliphate of Ali Khamenei," the letter said.

"Ali Khamenei's Revolutionary Guards and mercenaries should lay down their weapons as soon as possible and join the people before it is too late," it added.

Earlier in November, Khamenei's niece Farideh Moradkhani was arrested by Iranian authorities after she recorded a video describing her uncle’s leadership as a "murderous and child-killing regime." According to human rights groups, nearly 500 people have been killed in the ongoing protests across Iran that started in September after the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.