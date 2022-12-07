Afghan Taliban's first public execution since takeover

The victim's father carried out the execution, shooting the condemned man three times with a rifle

An Afghan man convicted of murder was executed in public on Wednesday, the Taliban said, in what was the first confirmation of such a sentence since the hardline Islamists returned to power.

Last month, Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs from thieves. They have carried out several public floggings since then, but Wednesday's execution in Farah – the capital of the western province of the same name – was the first the Taliban acknowledged.

"The supreme court was instructed to implement this order of qisas in a public gathering of compatriots," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, referring to the "eye for an eye" justice in Islamic law.

In a later tweet, Mujahid said the victim's father carried out the sentence, shooting the condemned man three times with a rifle. The statement named the executed man as Tajmir, son of Ghulam Sarwar, and said he was a resident of the Anjali district in Herat province.

It added that Tajmir had murdered a man, and stolen his motorcycle and cell phone.

"Later, this person was recognized by the heirs of the deceased," the tweet said, adding that he admitted his guilt.

The Taliban regularly carried out punishments in public during their first rule that ended in late 2001, including floggings and executions at the national stadium in Kabul which Afghans were encouraged to attend. They promised a softer rule this time around, but have introduced increasingly severe restrictions on the lives of Afghans, particularly women.