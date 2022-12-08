Iran looking to Venezuela as safe haven for leaders - report

The Islamic Republic has reportedly been negotiating with the South American country for the promise of asylum

Iranian officials are reportedly looking at ally Venezuela as a haven in case of a revolution as the country-wide protests continue.

Persian news site Iran International reported on Wednesday, citing Western diplomatic sources, that the Islamic Republic has been negotiating with the South American country for the promise of asylum should the situation in the country worsen.

This comes amid ongoing protests that have swept Iran for nearly three months, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, arrested by the morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict hijab dress code for women.

Iran's country-wide protests, described by the authorities as "riots," are posing the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic since it was established following the ouster of the shah in 1979.

The sources continued that four high-ranking Iranian officials visited Venezuela in mid-October for negotiations.

Then, in early November, an unnamed source at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport told Persian-language Iranian online newspaper Kayhan London that three flights per day were leaving for Venezuela with "a considerable amount of cargo."

Additionally, the UK's Daily Express, citing an unnamed Iranian source, reported in October that Iranian officials were seeking "British passports" for their families, chartering "five flights a day" to flee from the country.

Sections of the main airport in Tehran were "taken over" by regime forces as a "fast-track area for their own family and friends to escape the country," the news site reported.