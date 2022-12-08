Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for ‘cultural system’ revolution

'It is the stated aim of Iran to combat ‘Westoxification’ and to instill values rooted in Shiite Islam'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called for a “revolutionary reconstruction of the country’s cultural system,” as nationwide unrest continues to challenge the clerical regime.

"It is necessary to revolutionize the country's cultural structure... the supreme council should observe the weaknesses of culture in different fields of the country," Khamenei said in a meeting with a state cultural council.

As Iranian security forces are working to swiftly stamp out the protests – in which 458 people have reportedly been killed – new bilateral tensions between Iran and the West have surfaced. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has described the protestors as traitors deceived by Western agents, and in response to Western calls to “free Iran,” the leader has said “Iran was freed 43 years ago” after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“The reference to reconstructing the ‘cultural system’ relates to the permeation of Western thinking and socio-cultural norms," said former prisoner of Iran and expert on Islamic studies, Kylie Moore-Gilbert. "A pervasion at the expense of the revolutionary ideology that the Islamic Republic has sought to foment in its four decades of rule," she told i24NEWS.

Iran has been rocked by protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, posing one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since it has been in power. A challenge that Tehran has blamed the West and other foreign enemies – like the United States and Israel – for instigating.

“It has been the stated aim of Iran to combat ‘Westoxification’ and to instead instill values rooted in Shiite Islam, anti-Americanism, anti-Zionism, and Khameinism,” said Moore-Gilbert.

“The regime wants to crack down as much as possible on the perceived Westernization of Iran, which they believe has triggered the protests,” she continued. “And doing so via propaganda, tight control of media, indoctrination in schools, and by censoring or even banning Western content seen as ‘immoral’ or promoting undesirable lifestyles.”