Iran's execution of protester sparks global outrage

Western governments echoing the anger of rights groups

United Nations experts condemned Thursday's execution of a 23-year-old protester in Iran who was convicted during nationwide protests and raised alarm about artists in the country charged with crimes carrying the death penalty.

Demonstrations have swept Iran for nearly three months since Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict hijab dress code for women.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said "we deplore (the) hanging of" Mohsen Shekari.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), urged a strong international reaction otherwise "we will face mass execution of protesters." Shekari "was executed after a hasty and unfair trial without a lawyer," he said.

Washington called Shekari's execution "a grim escalation" and vowed to hold the Iranian regime to account for violence "against its own people." In Rome, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed indignation at "this unacceptable repression" which, she said, will not quash the protesters' demands.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had a similar message. "The threat of execution will not suffocate the will for freedom," she tweeted after what she called a "perfidious summary trial." The Iranian regime's "contempt for human life is boundless," Baerbock said, as Germany also summoned the Iranian ambassador.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed outrage and urged the world not to ignore "the abhorrent violence committed by the Iranian regime against its own people."