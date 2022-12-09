Iran hit with sanctions over execution of protestor

UK, Canada, U.S. impose sanctions on Iranian officials for pursuing 'egregious sentences' against protestors

Iran was slapped with new sanctions on Friday as activists called for fresh protests after the Islamic republic carried out its first execution over demonstrations that continue to shake the regime.

Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old protestor, was hanged the day prior after being convicted of "moharebeh" – or "enmity against God" – after what rights groups denounced as a show trial. Iran’s judiciary said Shekari was arrested after blocking a Tehran street and wounding a member of the Basij – a paramilitary force linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran said it was exercising "utmost restraint" in the face of protests that flared over the death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.

Britain announced sanctions against 30 targets, including officials in Iran whom it accused of pursuing "egregious sentences" against protesters. European diplomats said the European Union would impose more punitive measures on Iran over the crackdown that, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, has killed at least 458 people.

Canada also imposed sanctions on 22 senior members of Iran's judiciary, the prison system, and police, as well top aides to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For its part, the United States targeted Iranian officials over the crackdown on protesters, freezing any U.S. assets of those designated and generally barring Americans from dealing with them.