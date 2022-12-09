At least 5 Jews arrested in Iran protests, says journalist

Four of the Iranian Jews are still in detention, two of them being university students

At least five Iranian Jews were arrested by Iranian security forces in recent weeks during the nationwide protests that continue to grip the Islamic Republic, Israeli media reported Friday.

Karmel Melamed, an Iranian-American journalist told The Jerusalem Post “Iran has confirmed that indeed five Jews were arrested in Iran recently, but one was released after a week in detention,” citing sources within Iran’s Persian Jewish community who are “in contact with Jewish leaders” there.

The other four Jews are still in prison awaiting a decision by the Iranian authorities on their cases, as are many other young people who have been arrested for their involvement in the unrest, he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601274116723470336

Iran’s clerical regime is facing its biggest challenge since the 1979 Islamic Revolution as Iranian nationwide take to the streets over the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police.

Of the four Jews in detention, two are university students from Tehran who were arrested along with dozens of other student protesters, Melamed said, adding: “One of the Jews in custody is a student from Shiraz who was arrested for flying a small drone in his town.”

“At this time, Jewish leaders in Tehran are working closely with regime authorities to help secure their release,” the journalist noted.