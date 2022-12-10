Iran’s Raisi vows to press on with protest crackdown

'Beating, killing, and executing this nation is not right. This protest will not be quelled by killing people'

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday vowed to continue his regime’s crackdown on the months-long unrest, as a prominent dissenting Sunni cleric said the execution of a protestor last week violated sharia law.

The day prior, Mohsen Shekari was hanged after being convicted of wounding an Iranian security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, the first such execution after thousands of arrests over the nationwide unrest. Protests that erupted after the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“The identification, trial, and punishment of the perpetrators of the martyrdom (killing) of security forces will be pursued with determination,” Raisi said at a ceremony honoring security forces who have died during protests.

Iran has rejected criticism of rights abuses as meddling in its internal affairs and blames the unrest on rival governments, including the United States and Israel.

Molavi Abdolhamid, an outspoken Sunni cleric in the Shiite-ruled Islamic Republic, joined in the criticism of Shekari’s execution: “Listen to these protests and negotiate with the people of Iran. Beating, killing, and executing this nation is not right. This protest will not be quelled by killing people,” he said in a statement addressed to authorities.

A video shared on social media showed protesters shouting from Tehran rooftops, "We are all Mohsen" and "Khamenei is a murderer" – in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.