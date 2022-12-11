Afghan firing at Pakistan border kills six civilians

More than a dozen people were wounded by the 'unprovoked and indiscriminate fire'

Afghan Taliban forces opened fire at a border crossing with Pakistan on Sunday, killing six civilians, the Pakistani military said.

More than a dozen people were wounded by the "unprovoked and indiscriminate fire" near the town of Chaman in Balochistan province, the military added.

"Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area," said the Pakistani statement.

It continued: "Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight (the) severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future."

The clash happened after Afghan forces tried to cut part of the fence on the border, according to a senior provincial government official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban administration in Kabul.

Thousands cross the border between Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, and Chaman, Pakistan, every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

Last month, a gunman shot a Pakistan security guard dead at the Chaman border crossing, leading to its closure for a week.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year, border tensions between the neighbors have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is putting up along the 1677-mile border between the two countries.