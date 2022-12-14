Iran likely to be ousted from UN women's body

Several countries are expected to abstain from the U.S.-requested vote on Wednesday

A United Nations council appears likely to oust Iran from the women's commission during the Wednesday vote but might face challenges.

The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council will vote to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term." Several countries are expected to abstain from the U.S.-requested vote, and reports indicate moves from Tehran to prevent their removal from the committee.

The women's commission has 45 members and meets every March, aiming to promote gender equality and women's empowerment. A U.S. official reportedly told Reuters they had "consistently seen growing support" to remove Iran.

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Iranian-Americans protest in solidarity with women in Iran after Mahsa Amini died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, the United States.

However, on Monday, Iran, along with 17 other states and the Palestinians, argued in a letter that a vote "will undoubtedly create an unwelcome precedent that will ultimately prevent other Member States with different cultures, customs and traditions... from contributing to the activities of such Commissions."

The letter urged members to vote against the U.S. move to avoid a "new trend for expelling sovereign and rightfully-elected States from any given body of the international system if ever perceived as inconvenient and a circumstantial majority could be secured for imposing such maneuvers."

Only five of the signatories to the letter are able to vote on Wednesday.

Additionally, Iran International reported on Tuesday that it obtained documents detailing Tehran exerting pressure on academic figures, demanding them to ask global bodies to vote against the move. The news site claims that the academics were told to say that women and men enjoy equal rights in Iran.

This comes during nationwide unrest following the death while in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.