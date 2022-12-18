Nine Iraqi officers killed in suspected Islamic State attack

Sleeper IS cells remain active in several areas of Iraq, where security forces continue to carry out counter-terrorism operations against the jihadist group

Gunmen in northern Iraq – where remnants of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group are active – blew up a vehicle carrying policeman before opening fire, killing nine, police sources said Sunday.

The bomb blast in the Kirkuk area hit a vehicle transporting members of Iraq's federal police. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in Iraq in recent months.

It was followed by "a direct attack with small arms" near the village of Shalal al-Matar, a federal police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity, attributing the assault to IS.

"An assailant has been killed and we are looking for the others," the officer said. Two policemen initially reported as being wounded later died, bringing the total killed to nine.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the violence as a "cowardly terrorist attack,” and said security forces should show "vigilance, carefully inspect the roads, and not provide any opportunity for terrorist elements.”

Sleeper cells

Islamic State jihadists seized large swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" where they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led military coalition. The extremist movement lost its last Syrian bastion, near the Iraqi border, in 2019.

Sleeper IS cells, however, remain active in several areas of Iraq, where security forces continue to carry out counter-terrorism operations against the group, as deaths of IS fighters in airstrikes and raids are regularly announced.

The United Nations estimates that the jihadist organization maintains between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters inside Iraq and Syria, exploiting the porous border between the two countries and concentrating mainly in rural areas.