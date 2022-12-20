Leaders gather in Jordan for summit on Iraq's future

Iraq is a key part of the future of the region as a whole

Leaders from across the Middle East and beyond converged on Jordan's Dead Sea coast Tuesday to talk about Iraq's future.

But a comment on a separate issue made headlines.

"Following the 'red lines,' we are ready to reach the last step, provided all sides are realistic, including collaboration between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency," said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Any potential signal on Iran nuclear talks gets attention. But the focus for much of this meeting was on Iraq, as a kind of test case about how all these countries can get along.

"Iraq cannot be a proxy battlefield. It has been a battlefield for too long. Now it has to be a regional bridge-builder, contributing to reducing regional tensions," said Josep Borrell, European Union Foreign Policy Chief.

Post-Saddam Hussein Iraq has been weak and up for grabs, and Iran has made the most aggressive push for influence. But there are also others, particularly Turkey.

"We will stay apart from all the axes and all the atmospheres of escalation and will adopt a policy of calmness and de-escalation. And at the same time, Iraq rejects intervention in its internal affairs and infringement on its sovereignty or its territory," said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, who convened the conference, this is a chance to present France as a leader and force for good in the Middle East. He was also able to tell the Arab world what it wants to hear.

"There can be a way that is not a form of hegemony, imperialism, a model that would be dictated from outside or a lesson given, but, rather, a sincere effort to achieve peace and stability in this region of the world," Macron said.

Speeches in Jordan will, of course, not save Iraq. But leaders made pledges to respect Iraq, and Iraqis can hold them to their word.