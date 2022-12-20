Taliban closes Afghanistan universities to women 'until further notice'

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of women took university entrance exams across the country

The Taliban on Tuesday ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls, the group's higher education ministry said in a letter issued to all government and private universities.

Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage.

"You all are informed to implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said the letter signed by Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem. The spokesman for the ministry, Ziaullah Hashimi, who tweeted the letter, confirmed the order.

The ban on higher education came less than three months after thousands of girls and women took university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to choose engineering and medicine as future careers. However, sweeping restrictions were imposed on the subjects they could study, with veterinary science, engineering, economics, and agriculture off-limits and journalism severely restricted.

After the takeover of the country by the hardline Islamists in August last year, universities were forced to implement new rules including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men. Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from secondary school education, severely limiting university intake.

The Taliban adheres to an austere version of Islam, with the movement's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and his inner circle of Afghan clerics against modern education, particularly for girls and women. But they are at odds with many officials in Kabul and among their rank and file who hoped girls would be allied to continue learning following the takeover.

Women have been pushed out of many government jobs - or are being paid a slashed salary to stay at home. They are also barred from traveling without a male relative and must cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa. In November, Taliban authorities also banned women from parks in the capital Kabul, claiming Islamic laws were not being followed there.

"The international community has not and will not forget Afghan women and girls," the UN Security Council said in a statement in September.

In the 20 years between the Taliban's two reigns, girls were allowed to go to school and women were able to seek employment in all sectors, though the country remained socially conservative.