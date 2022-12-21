Afghan women despair as Taliban restrict education

Some women staged protests in the capital of Kabul on Wednesday but they were quickly shut down

Following Tuesday’s move by the Taliban to ban women from universities, many Afghan girls have said a light has now been darkened. The Taliban's ban further restricts women's education, as they have already been excluded from secondary schools since the Islamists returned to power last year.

Some women staged protests in the capital of Kabul on Wednesday, including the Afghanistan Women's Unity and Solidarity group, but they were quickly shut down. Mahro Marin, a member of the group, said: “Once again, education is banned for women. We do not want to be eliminated. It is a shameful decision and even more shameful that the world chooses to remain silent.”

The young people's despair has sparked international condemnation. Stephane Dujarric, a UN spokesperson, called it "unacceptable" and said it would have "significant consequences for the Taliban."

Hardline Islamists have continued to roll back women's rights and freedoms in the country. This comes even though the Taliban had promised a softer rule after seizing power following the U.S. withdrawal from the country in August 2021.

Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Chargé d'Affaires, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, reiterated that "oppression of people, including women, is not embedded in Afghan culture, nor is it a tenet of Islam."

"It is a component of the Taliban’s extremist ideology, and it must not be allowed to continue.”

Women have been pushed out of many government jobs - or are being paid a slashed salary to stay at home. They are also barred from traveling without a male relative and must cover up outside of the house, ideally with a burqa.

And now, many Afghan women say that the most recent ban was the last straw and what was once a glimmer of hope has now been totally extinguished.