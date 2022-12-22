Iran claims four Israeli Mossad teams identified and arrested

The report concludes by saying there were 'some clues of Mossad’s hitman in a European country'

Iran's state news agency announced on Thursday that four operational Israeli Mossad spy teams were arrested.

According to IRNA's defense correspondent, Tehran's Intelligence Ministry said that Iranian soldiers identified Mossad members and arrested them, claiming they were "taking advantage of the riots" in Iran. The Islamic Republic has seen waves of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in the unrest, leading to international condemnation, sanctions, and Iran's removal from a UN women's rights body.

IRNA continued that the agents attempted to "lead operational teams and carry out some hybrid terrorist operation" but "all terrorists were detained before committing any offense."

The IRNA report concluded by noting that the Intelligence Ministry obtained "some clues of Mossad’s hitman in a European country, which will be announced as soon as the investigations are finalized."

In late October, Tehran claimed that 10 agents working for Israel were arrested in west Azerbaijan province. State-run Fars new agency claimed that the detained “were in direct video communication” with officers of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Iran has repeatedly accused Israel of assassinating its military officials and targeting “sensitive sites.” In recent months the number of reports on arresting “Israeli-linked spies” in Iran has increased.