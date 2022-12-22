Taliban treatment of women may be ‘crime against humanity’ - G7

'Taliban policies designed to erase women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban'

The Taliban's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to "a crime against humanity," G7 foreign ministers said Thursday.

The diplomats urged Kabul to reverse the ban on women attending university.

"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," the ministers said in a statement, referring to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

"Taliban policies designed to erase women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban," they added.

The Islamists ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan women on Tuesday. The group's higher education ministry issued a letter to all government and private universities.

Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outrage. The U.S. condemned “the Taliban’s indefensible decision to ban women from universities,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.