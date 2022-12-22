Iran slams Zelensky over drones claims in Washington

'Mr. Zelensky had better know that Iran’s strategic patience over such unfounded accusations is not endless'

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned statements about Tehran supplying drones to Russia made by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Washington.

According to the ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Kyiv’s allegations were “groundless.”

“Mr. Zelensky had better know that Iran’s strategic patience over such unfounded accusations is not endless,” the was quoted as saying by local media.

Kanaani also advised Zelensky to take into consideration the “destiny of certain other political leaders” who received aid from the United States.

The statement came in response to Zelensky’s speech at the U.S. Congress the day before, where the Ukrainian leader accused Iran of being Russia’s partner in its “genocidal policy” against Ukraine.

“Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in the hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure. That is how one terrorist has found the other,” the president said.

Tehran has previously denied providing Russia with drones for its ongoing invasion of the neighboring country despite multiple reports of Iran-made kamikaze drones being shot down over Ukrainian cities. Last week, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy representative to the United Nations, told i24NEWS that these reports were a "fairytale" used by the West, adding: "We haven't seen any proof."