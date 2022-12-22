Iran protests to take 'unpredictable turns' amid ongoing unrest into 2023

'The protests have broken significant taboos which may set a new baseline in the relationship between citizens and the state, even if the regime endures'

As nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini continue to grip Iran, analysts predict that the protests could take “unpredictable turns” as the crisis between the clerical regime and society will likely deepen into 2023.

Amini’s death while in custody over wearing her hijab incorrectly unleashed years of pent-up anger in Iranian society over issues ranging from restrictive social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities.

“The protests will likely continue in waves for the next several months at least, triggered by future abuses or key events,” said Henry Rome, a senior fellow and Iran watcher at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, pointing to the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution that saw the fall of the Western-backed Shah.

Protestors from all walks of life have taken to the streets, calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic in demonstrations led largely by women and in which 506 dissidents have been killed, according to the HRANA activist news agency. Thousands have been arrested and two executed in the regime’s crackdown on the unrest, drawing strong condemnation from the West.

Rome was hesitant, though, to suggest that the persistent unrest would force the Islamic Republic back down, noting that while the protests could take “unpredictable turns,” they have yet to “muster sizable, sustained support in key economic sectors, or attract defections from the security services.”

“That said, the protests have broken significant taboos – such as mandatory hijab – which may set a new baseline in the relationship between citizens and the state, even if the regime endures,” he told i24NEWS.

Facing its worst legitimacy crisis since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran’s clerical rulers have tried to portray the unrest as a breakaway uprising by ethnic minorities and accused “anarchists, terrorists, and foreign foes” of orchestrating a plan to destabilize the regime. Yet, the crackdown only stoked more protests and has been undermined by solidarity between Iran’s different ethnic groups, posing the greatest threat to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule since 1989.

In the West, as leaders watch Iran clamp down on the protests and suspect the regime of helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, they are reluctant to push for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact that would provide Tehran with billions of dollars worth of extra resources.

“The prospects for the revival of JCPOA are dim for 2023, even if none of the participants are willing to formally acknowledge that the deal as we know it will most likely not be revived,” Rome continued.

“The West has not articulated an alternative strategy to address a growing range of problematic Iranian behavior, so the ‘extend and pretend’ attitude toward the nuclear deal will probably continue for some time.”

Four years of sanctions have not stopped Iran from expanding its nuclear program, but its domestic crisis could give Western powers more scope to increase pressure on Tehran.

“In 2023, Western governments should consider other diplomatic options beyond JCPOA while also recognizing that no diplomatic breakthrough is likely possible without more intense economic and military pressure,” Rome urged. “That includes aggressively enforcing sanctions on Iranian energy exports, which have ballooned over the past two years, as well as demonstrating that the military option is credible.”