UN estimates some 14,000 people were arrested, while Iran Human Rights NGO says 469 protesters were killed

The German government is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of Tehran's deadly crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini earlier this year. Berlin likewise suspended other “economic formats,” including a dialogue on energy issues, the Economy Ministry said.

Mass demonstrations, unprecedented since the 1979 Islamic revolution, swept across the country since September after the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman in the custody of the notoriously repressive morality police, leading to violent and sometimes deadly clashes with security forces.

The authorities executed some protesters and condemned others to capital punishment for involvement in what they describe as riots encouraged by arch-foes Israel and the United States. Human rights organizations say legal procedures have been rushed and confessions obtained under torture.

The United Nations estimates that around 14,000 people were arrested since mid-September, while Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights says 469 protesters lost their lives.

Export credit guarantees protect German companies from losses when exports aren’t paid for. Investment guarantees are granted to protect direct investments by German companies from political risk in the countries where they are made.

The ministry said that use of those instruments for projects in Iran was suspended for decades until there was a “short phase of opening” from 2016 as a result of Iran’s agreement with world powers, including Germany, on its nuclear program. It said that guarantees were granted or extended for a few projects in that period, but there have been no new ones since 2019.

The German government has now decided to “suspend completely” the guarantees, it added, and exemptions can only be granted if there are solid humanitarian reasons. German-Iranian trade totaled 1.76 billion euros (nearly $1.9 billion) in 2021 and 1.49 billion euros in the first nine months of this year, the ministry said.