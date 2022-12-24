Combat aircraft originally produced for Egypt under a deal that was torpedoed by the United States

Western intelligence sources who monitor security deals between Iran and Russia say Moscow will soon provide a full squadron of fighter jets to the Islamic Republic.

It will apparently be 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, originally produced for Egypt under a deal that was torpedoed by the United States. The Russians were looking for buyers for the unsold surplus, and it looks like Tehran will be getting those planes very soon. According to an intelligence report, Iranian pilots are already training on these planes.

So far, Iran has supplied 1,700 suicide drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine, and expects to supply 300 more in the near future. In return, Tehran should receive air defense systems from Moscow which will be put into service in anticipation of a possible Israeli attack.

Israel considers that these agreements could constitute an opportunity for it, insofar as finally the Iranian intentions would be clear - much more even than its violations of the nuclear agreement.

Some observers argue that the U.S. could start operating on Iranian soil by attacking drone factories. This confirms information from Mossad chief David Barnea, transmitted last Thursday, that Iran plans to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia. The head of Israel's national intelligence agency also warned "about Iran’s intention to expand its uranium enrichment program, and its intention to increase its influence over friendly Muslim countries in the region in various ways."