Iran says UK-linked arrests prove ‘destructive role’ in anti-regime unrest

Dual nationals are being increasingly targeted in Iran's crackdown on the unrest, with dozens being arrested and accused of inciting 'riots'

Iran on Monday said the arrest of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London’s “destructive role” in the ongoing protests against the Islamic Republic.

Protests have gripped Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women. Tehran has accused foreign foes, including Britain, of stoking the unrest – which has turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all walks of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

Dual nationals have also been increasingly targeted in the crackdown, with dozens being detained among as many as 18,516 arrested overall since protests sparked three months ago, according to rights group HRANA.

But this is nothing new, according to Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and policy director for United Against Nuclear Iran. "The Iranian government has made these kinds of announcements before for domestic propaganda consumption in an attempt to deflect and discredit the ongoing revolutionary sentiment as being directed and fomented by outside forces, when it’s anything but," he told i24NEWS.

Brodsky also noted that these arrests came amid "deteriorating relations between Tehran and Europe,” referring to Olivier Vandecasteele, a Belgian aid worker who was arrested in Iran and recently sentenced to 28 years in prison over "trumped-up charges" and who is reportedly being used by Tehran in negotiations to release Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian who last year was found guilty of attempted terrorism in Belgium.

On Sunday, Iranian state media reported that the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested a UK-linked “network” that operated “under the direct guidance of elements from Britain.”

An IRGC official said the seven arrested in the southern Kerman province were “involved in planning, leading, and producing content as well as field actions in the recent riots.”

Asked by a reporter about their arrest, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said “some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had a non-constructive role” in the protests, adding: “Their role was quite provocative in inciting extremism and riots."

In response to an i24NEWS inquiry, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on the recent arrests of British-Iranian nationals.

“The Iranian regime is hunting for Westerners," Brodsky warned. "The United States and its allies should consider banning travel to Iran, as painful as it would be for family members, because there’s a large risk of them being detained there.”

Last month, Iran’s judiciary said 40 foreigners, including dual nationals, were arrested in connection to the unrest. A number of Westerners has also already been in custody in Iran before the protests broke out, leading governments to accuse Tehran of employing a “hostage-taking” policy aimed at extracting concessions or securing the release of Iranians held abroad.

“Iran has used hostage-taking as a tool of foreign policy since 1979," Brodsky continued.

“The international response has gotten better, but the West needs to do much more to deter Tehran from engaging in this behavior. Tehran hasn’t paid enough of a price. The West must recognize what protestors are demanding: The end to the Islamic Republic.”