Musk says almost 100 Starlinks active in Iran; Raisi vows 'no mercy'

Elon Musk said Monday that his SpaceX company is close to having 100 active Starlinks to combat internet disruption in Iran, where its President Ebrahim Raisi vowed “no mercy” toward “hostile” dissidents taking part in the anti-regime unrest.

Shortly after protests erupted, advocacy groups warned of a “major disruption” in internet services across Iran, which has been gripped by demonstrations for over 100 days.

Three months after Musk said he would activate the internet service in the Islamic Republic, he tweeted: “Approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran,” part of a U.S.-backed effort to “advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” to Iranians. The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent Tehran’s restrictions on internet access as part of the regime’s crackdown in the face of a widespread movement that some have called revolutionary.

A day after Musk’s announcement, Raisi accused "hypocrites, monarchists, and all anti-revolutionary currents.”

"The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile,” said the ultra-conservative leader.

“What will happen is you’ll have a cycle of protests and martyrdom which risks spinning out of control for the regime, which was very much the case in 1979," warned Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and policy director for United Against Nuclear Iran. “Then it will have to watch out for labor and political protests and the consequences of those happening," he told i24NEWS.

"So far, there have been sporadic ones, but if they start to happen nationwide, that will cripple the Islamic Republic.”

Protestors from all walks of life have taken to the streets over the September death of Mahsa Amini, calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic in demonstrations led largely by women and in which hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands arrested.

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers of stoking the unrest which has posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

They aim "to derail the Islamic society from its high goals" by "spreading rumors and fracturing society,” said Raisi. But foreign countries are "wrong" to think that would achieve their goals, he argued, calling their moves miscalculated.