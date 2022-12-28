Iran says would ‘raze Tel Aviv’ if Israel attacks nuclear sites

‘If the Israelis make the slightest mistake, the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa’

Iran's public broadcaster released a video describing what its response would be to a possible Israeli strike on its nuclear sites.

The video warns that designated Israeli targets would be destroyed within minutes, and that a wave of rocket attacks would "raze Tel Aviv." The footage, broadcasted on IRIB TV2 on December 17, was relayed on Monday by the monitoring group of the Middle East Media Research Institute, based in Washington. In the clip, the narrator, Younes Shadlou, noted that Israel recently held exercises with the United States to simulate an attack on Iran.

“Suppose the Israeli jets manage to reach the Natanz nuclear site in one piece and damage it,” he said, referring to a major nuclear facility buried under a mountain, grouping advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium.

“Even if they manage to leave Iranian skies safely, it would take the planes at least an hour to return to their base,” the voiceover went on.

"The question is whether there would still be a base where they could land because in that case the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would launch barrages of solid fuel missiles that would destroy their targets in less than seven minutes."

These remarks were followed by images showing multiple surface-to-surface missile launches as well as potential targets. One such target, the narrator said, is "Israel's nuclear warhead production site at Dimona."

"After a first salvo, the IRGC would aim its strategic missiles on underground silos for a second wave of attacks. This second salvo would leave Dimona virtually destroyed and Tel Aviv would be razed to the ground," the voiceover stated.

The video ended with archival footage of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stating that "if the Israelis make the slightest mistake, the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa."

Earlier on Saturday, Zohar Palti, a former senior Israeli defense official and ex-Mossad intelligence chief, warned that Iran was closer than ever to producing enough enriched uranium to make a nuclear weapon, and that Israel should be ready to carry out a preemptive strike. He also confirmed that Israel had the military ability to carry out such strikes, and that it would not necessarily need to wait for the green light from the United States.

Iranian state media reported last month that it had started producing 60 percent enriched uranium at the Fordo underground nuclear power plant, in addition to enrichment to the same level at the plant in Natanz. While 60 percent enrichment is still a far from the 90 percent levels needed to build a nuclear weapon, non-proliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough enriched uranium to reprocess it into fuel to design at least one nuclear bomb.