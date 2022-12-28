At least 100 protesters face execution in Iran - human rights group

Earlier this month, two protesters were hanged in Iran

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) on Tuesday published the names of 100 people who are reportedly facing execution for anti-regime protests.

The group said that the figure is a “minimum” and the “real number is believed to be much higher” as many families of the detained protesters are forced to remain silent. Those on the published list have either already received a death sentence or risk to do so due to the charges pressed against them.

They “have been deprived of the right to access their own lawyer, due process and fair trials,” according to IHR.

“In cases where they have had managed to make contact or details of their cases reported by cellmates and human rights defenders, all have been subjected to physical and mental torture to force false self-incriminating confessions,” the group stated, urging the international community to “increase the political cost” of executions for Tehran.

Nationawide protests in Iran were sparked mid September by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the country's morality police over not wearing her hijab properly. Tehran has been widely criticized for its brutal crackdown on the demonstrations. President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday vowed “no mercy” toward “hostile” dissidents taking part in the anti-regime unrest.

Earlier this month, two protesters were hanged in Iran - Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23. According to Amnesty International, the Islamic State carries out more executions than any country in the world other than China. IHR stated that Iran has executed over 500 people this year alone.