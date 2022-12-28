Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab, in apparent protest

Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing a flashpoint amid protests in Iran, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas without the headscarves

An Iranian woman Grandmaster has been competing in an international chess tournament this week without a hijab, in what some consider to be a sign of protest against the Islamic Republic.

Witnesses at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan saw Sara Khademalsharieh playing without a headscarf, in violation of Iran’s laws governing female dress code – seen by some as a show of solidarity for the unrest that has gripped Iran since the September death of Mahsa Amini.

Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing have become a flashpoint during the protests, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.

But Hassan Tamini, head of Iran’s chess federation, said she “participated freely and at her own expense" in the tournament. "Khademalsharieh did not participate in these competitions through the federation, but went independently and did this action," he told Fars news agency.

Iranian female athletes are required to abide by the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women, mainly by covering their heads when representing their country at international events.

"We didn't expect this chess player to do this because she had participated in the previous tournaments in compliance with the standards,” Tamini added.

Women have played a prominent role in the protests which have marked one of the boldest challenges to Iran's leadership since its 1979 revolution.

Sport has also become a sensitive arena during the protests, with several prominent female athletes and male soccer players expressing their support.

In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a headscarf and returned to a hero's welcome in Tehran. Last month, Iran denounced speed skater Niloufar Mardani after she attended a competition in Turkey not wearing a headscarf, and several national sports teams have refrained from singing the national anthem ahead of games.