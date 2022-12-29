2022 in Iran: The year of protests, instability, isolation

As 2023 begins, Iran finds itself less stable on the inside and more isolated on the outside

2022 was the year of street protests in Iran, which broke out in the latter half, but as days, then weeks, and then months went by, they showed no signs of stopping.

The unrest erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, who was killed after being detained by the regime's morality police over how she wore her hijab.

Initially, the Iranian leadership tried to downplay her death.

“Regarding lady Amini's death, it has affected everyone and everyone believes this should be clarified. We must follow it up with any political perspective," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in September.

The demonstrations – dubbed 'the anti-hijab protests' – took aim at the regime's underbelly: Its religious laws; and a new symbol of civil disobedience swept the country flooding social media: Defiant hair-cutting.

Not only did the protests persist, but they spread like wildfire across the Islamic Republic, to all of its 31 provinces. And as they intensified, Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei accused “foreign elements” of being behind the protests.

"I say clearly that these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the usurping and fake Zionist regime. They have sat down and planned this, they have planned this,” he said in late September.

Rights groups say at least 470 people have been killed since September 16 as a result of the regime's crackdown. And as the number of public executions of demonstrators continues to grow, so does global attention and readiness to act.

The protests don’t just show the growing anger at the regime. They also continue to exacerbate Iran’s mounting economic troubles. 2022 saw a further collapse of the local rial, which continues to break negative records on a weekly basis – even at one point falling to its lowest level ever recorded, trading at over 400 thousand rials against the U.S. dollar.

But beyond domestic turmoil and unrest, on foreign policy, Iran took two transformative steps.

First, it failed to agree to proposals to revive the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. When 2022 kicked off, there was still hope something could possibly be salvaged. An Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman spoke of seeking a “reliable and stable” deal and highlighted the “good progress” on four issues: Removing sanctions, nuclear issues, verification, and obtaining guarantees.

That was then. But as the months advanced, nothing came out of the indirect talks in Vienna, and the UN's nuclear watchdog began pressing harder on Iran. Which, for its part, continued to significantly expand its uranium enrichment program, prompting U.S. President Joe Biden in November to sum up the current status of the deal: "It is dead, but we're not going to announce it."

Iran's second major foreign policy step in 2022 was to become involved in Russia’s war in Ukraine – supplying Moscow with drones. In return, Russia has reportedly agreed to supply Iran with dozens of Sukhoi fighter jets. It reflects perhaps the deepening relationship between Tehran and Moscow, but it isn’t winning Iran any new friends in the West.

And so, as 2023 begins, Iran finds itself less stable on the inside and more isolated on the outside.