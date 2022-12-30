Iranian writer sentenced to death after speaking to Israeli TV channel

Bahman is an author and illustrator whose work promotes tolerance and religious coexistence

Iran sentenced to death a dissident author after he gave an interview to an Israeli television channel earlier this year, an opposition-affiliated media outlet reported on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, following her arrest in Tehran for a breach of the strict Islamic dress code for women.

Mehdi Bahman was arrested in October, after the outbreak of protests that have rocked the country since mid-September; he spoke to Israel's Channel 13 in April 2022 after he approached an Israeli translator to have one of his books published in Hebrew.

According to the Iran International outlet, a revolutionary court announced the sentence this week, while at least 11 people were sentenced to death in recent days for their role in the protests, in addition to more than 100 people already facing the death penalty, according to opposition groups.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1608589927817641984 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It is understood that Bahman is an author and illustrator whose work promotes tolerance and religious coexistence. In recent years, he has worked with dissident Shia cleric Masoumi Tehrani to create artwork containing symbols of various religions and gifted them to leaders of Iran's Jewish, Christian, Zoroastrian, Sunni, Sabaean Mandean and Baha'i minorities.

According to Iran International, Tehrani was arrested soon thereafter; no further information was available. There was no official confirmation of the sentence from Iranian officials or state media. Iran accuses Iran International, a Persian-language satellite news channel once majority-owned by a Saudi national, of stoking the unrest that escalated into a nationwide protest movement.