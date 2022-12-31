Iran’s supreme court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence

Iran already executed two people involved in unrest that erupted in September

Iran’s supreme court accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property during anti-government demonstrations, and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said Saturday.

Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested in October and sentenced to death two months later on the charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting a trash bin on fire. He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.

Iran has already executed two people involved in unrest that erupted in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.

Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what the campaign group called a push to intimidate protesters, while other groups report higher numbers of detainees on death row. Iranian authorities have blamed Iran’s foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the disturbances.

In an updated death toll issued Tuesday, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said 476 protesters were killed so far. At least 14,000 people were arrested since the nationwide unrest began, the United Nations said last month, and the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has put the figure at 19,000.