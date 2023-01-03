Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah expected to speak to mark occasion amid reports about his failing health

Iran on Tuesday is marking three years since the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, is expected to speak to mark the occasion amid reports about his failing health.

Soleimani was a revolutionary figure in the IRGC's Al Quds Force, responsible for expanding the Islamic Republic and its revolution beyond Iran's borders. The U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020 was considered a major blow to the operational and strategic capabilities of the IRGC. His replacement, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has not been able to live up to Soleimani's leadership capabilities.

"We will continue the path of Soleimani. We will remove the U.S. from the region in several steps. The supreme leader backs this. God has promised to revenge Soleimani's assassination. There will be definitely some actions," Qaani said.

KHAMENEI.IR / AFP Esmail Qaani

Former U.S. president Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Soleimani, saying he was planning an "imminent" attack on U.S. personnel in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

"Last night at my direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world: Qasem Soleimani," Trump said at the time.

Iraqi paramilitary commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the attack.

Iran responded to his assassination by firing at least 12 ballistic missiles two days later at the Ain al Asad airbase, housing U.S. troops, injuring at least 110 service members, in what was the largest ballistic missile attack ever against American forces.

The IRGC has said that it will continue to avenge the killing of the top general.

"Martyr Soleimani was an exemplary figure in the face of the enemies because of his revolutionary acts and deep belief in the almighty God. His thoughts and deeds opened a path, which is called 'Martyr Soleimani’s School of Thought,' to stand against the global arrogance and the Zionist regime," the IRGC said in a statement on Monday, according to the the IRGC news agency Fars.

But on the third anniversary to his death, not everyone in Iran is in grief, with anti-regime protestors setting fire to billboards commemorating Soleimani across Iran.

As for the IRGC, it continues to try to pick up the pieces in his absence. A task it has so far failed to achieve.