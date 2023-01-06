Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed own senior member - report

Basij commander was shot 'four times in front of his house,' reportedly while regime raided his home to seize his PlayStation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out the recent assassination of one of its own senior members, according to a report in the Saudi-linked Iran International news channel.

Qassem Fathollahi, a commander in the IRGC’s paramilitary Basij, was shot “four times in front of his house” in southern Tehran on Tuesday evening.

According to the report and in contrast to earlier claims, Iran International said its sources revealed that Fathollahi was killed because he refused to confront demonstrators, and contacted others in the Basij who agreed with him. The Intelligence Organization within the IRGC, acting as the internal security agency like the Quds Force operating internationally, allegedly carried out the assassination.

The regime said that the death was the result of a robbery, while earlier reports speculated that he may have been killed by opposition figures. Iran International’s sources said that Iran’s regime is worried about IRGC members sympathizing with protesters, suggesting Fathollahi’s killing was to dissuade any such sentiments.

The Basij force has been at the vanguard of confronting Iranian protesters in the unrest since the killing of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman who died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Fathollahi allegedly made contact with other “disgruntled” members of the Basij who opposed the harsh measures used to suppress demonstrators.

He also is said to have used his PlayStation to contact protesters. The report said it was unclear whether Fathollahi was killed in a deliberate assassination, or as an unplanned consequence of the regime trying to seize his game console.