Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic

'Confessions under coercion and the beating of the accused have no place in sharia and our country's Constitution'

A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.

Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a prominent journalist.

Anti-government marches have been held on Fridays in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province as part of protests after the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman detained by the morality police for flouting a strict dress code for women.

"If someone does not accept the accusation, they torture him to accept it. Confessions under coercion and the beating of the accused have no place in sharia (Islamic law) and our country's Constitution," Molavi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi said in a Friday prayers sermon, according to his website.

Ismaeelzahi is based in Zahedan, capital of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchistan province, home to Iran's Baluch minority. Authorities reportedly pressured him by banning him from traveling abroad and restricting his travels and contacts within Iran.

Rights groups say convictions of dissidents in Iran's courts are often based on forced confessions.

Ismaeelzahi, a powerful dissenting Sunni voice in the Shi'ite-ruled Islamic Republic, also denounced mass arrests in Zahedan, after state media said security forces had arrested more than 100 "thugs and armed robbers" there in the past few days.

After the sermon, demonstrators marched in Zahedan, chanting "Death to the Islamic Republic," according to videos posted on social media.