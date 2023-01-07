Iran executes two men in connection with anti-government protests

Human rights groups have earlier warned that at least 100 people are facing execution in Iran

Iran executed two men in connection with protests, the country's judicial authority announced on Saturday.

They were found guilty of killing a paramilitary, the judiciary said.

"Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime which led to the martyrdom of Rouhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning," judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.

Human rights groups have warned that at least 100 people are facing execution as Tehran battles the ongoing anti-government protests that were sparked last September over the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed “no mercy” toward “hostile” dissidents taking part in the unrest.

Earlier in December, two protesters were hanged in Iran - Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, both 23. Top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters.