EU 'appalled' by new protester executions in Iran

Amnesty International blasted 'sham trials designed to intimidate protesters in the popular uprising'

The European Union said it was "appalled" after Iran on Saturday executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member during protests sparked by a young Kurdish woman's death in custody.

"The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran," the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. The latest executions bring to four the number of protesters officially known to have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.

Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what it described as "sham trials designed to intimidate protesters in the popular uprising that has rocked the country."

The tribunals don’t allow those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them. Amnesty International has said the trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding.”

The men were convicted of the killing, as well as “corruption on Earth,” a Quranic term and charge that has been levied against others in the decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and carries the death penalty. At least 517 protesters were killed and over 19,200 people arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that closely monitors the unrest.