Iran hands out jail sentences to 4 protesters who called for strikes

It is the first time the judiciary announces prison sentences for such incitement during the nationwide protests

Iran’s judiciary announced on Sunday jail terms of up to 10 years for people who called for strikes as part of a months-long protest movement. It is the first time the judiciary announced prison sentences for such incitement during the nationwide protests trigged by the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said the four defendants received between one and 10 years in prison. They were not identified and may still appeal the verdicts. Mojtaba Ghahramani, head of the judiciary for Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, said the four were sentenced principally “for having incited drivers to strike,” and for vandalism.

According to Ghahramani, “none of the defendants is a driver or has anything to do with the transport sector. One of the defendants was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and another to five years for forming a group with the aim of disrupting national security.”

This comes a day after Iran hanged two more men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during the protests. Footage aired on Iranian State Television on Saturday, showed two defendants identified as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, testifying during the court hearing on an unspecified date in December 2022.

"Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

The tribunals don’t allow those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them. Amnesty International said the trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding.”