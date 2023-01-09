Latest sentences bring total to 17 people condemned to death in connection with more than three months of demonstrations

Protests are continuing in Iran as crowds gathered in front of Karaj prison near Tehran Sunday night, demanding that the death sentence for Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Boroghani not be carried out.

The two condemned men had already been moved to solitary confinement, indicating that their execution could happen anytime. In total, the Iranian regime has executed four men for their involvement in the anti-hijab protests that have swept the country, and the alleged killing of security forces. A total of 17 people are currently on death row for what the regime calls waging "war against God." Three were sentenced to death on Monday alone.

Demonstrations are taking place in cities all over Iran. They are a continuation of more than three months of unrest in the country following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who died in the custody of the so-called morality police. She was arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

While the sentences can be appealed, this was denied to two men who are still on death row after the country's supreme court upheld their death sentences.

Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoub were named on Monday as the three latest to be sentenced to death. In addition to the charge of waging "war against God," they were found guilty of belonging to a "criminal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country," AFP reported. That charge carries a 10-year prison term.