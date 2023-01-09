Iran hands ex-president's daughter jail time for 'propaganda'

Faezeh Hashemi was arrested in the capital Tehran on September 27 for encouraging residents to demonstrate amid nationwide protests

Iranian activist Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, has been sentenced to five years over "propaganda" and acts against national security, her lawyer told AFP on Monday.

Hashemi was arrested in the capital Tehran on September 27 for encouraging residents to demonstrate amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police after she was arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict hijab laws.

Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which they generally describe as "riots."

"My client, Ms. Hashemi, was sentenced to five years in prison by the preliminary court," her lawyer Neda Shams said, adding she plans to appeal the verdict.

The 60-year-old former lawmaker and women's rights activist was charged with "collusion against national security, propaganda against the Islamic republic and disturbing public order by participating in illegal gatherings," the lawyer said.

"The decision, which is not final, was communicated to me on Wednesday, and we will appeal it within the time frame allowed by law," added Shams.

Last October, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi said, without elaborating, that Hashemi had been sentenced in March "to 15 months in prison and two years of additional punishment including the prohibition of activities on the internet".

Hashemi's late father, president between 1989 and 1997 who died in 2017, was considered a moderate and advocated improved ties with the West.

Four people have been executed for the protests, and the judiciary has said 13 others have been sentenced to death over the unrest. However, six of these defendants were granted retrials.