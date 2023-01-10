Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years, hands him 74 lashes for spying

Olivier Vandecasteele found guilty of spying on Iran, cooperating with the United States against the Islamic Republic, and money laundering

Iran sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to 12.5 years behind bars and 74 lashes on charges that include espionage, the judiciary said Tuesday.

Vandecasteele was handed multiple sentences totaling 40 years on a range of charges, but with the sentences to run concurrently, he will serve 12.5 years in prison, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of spying on Iran, cooperating with the United States against the Islamic Republic, and money laundering. He was arrested in February 2022 and has since been held in conditions that Brussels has described as “inhumane.”

Vandecasteele has denied all the charges, and the verdict can reportedly be appealed.

Belgium’s Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said last month that Vandecasteele was in prison "for a fabricated series of crimes" and was being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted of terrorism.

Assadi was found guilty of attempted terrorism after a foiled plot to bomb a rally of the Iranian exiled opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran near Paris, France, in June 2018. After three years in detention, Assadi was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison in May 2021.

Under a treaty Belgium and Iran signed in 2022, Vandecasteele would have been eligible to be swapped for Assadi. But in early December, Belgium's constitutional court suspended the implementation of the prisoner swap treaty pending a final ruling on its legality.