U.S. official: Al Qaeda succession after ex-leader’s death still unclear

Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took leadership of Al Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, was assassinated in a drone strike in August 2022

The succession of late-Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a U.S. raid last year, remains unclear, an American intelligence official said Tuesday.

Zawahiri – who took leadership of the terrorist organization after Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in 2011 – was assassinated in a drone strike in August 2022 in Afghanistan after years in hiding.

"The question for Al Qaeda, that it has not answered for itself, is who follows (Zawahiri)," Christine Abizaid, director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, said in an event when asked about Al Qaeda's "center of gravity" after Zawahiri's death.

Al Qaeda has not publicly named a successor.

Saif al-Adel, a low-key former Egyptian special forces officer and now a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda, is seen by experts as the top contender. The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Abizaid continued to warn that the U.S. faced an "unpredictable" environment, adding that Americans must remain vigilant about overseas-based extremist organizations such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State, especially online.

Lone actors remained a key threat to the United States, she added, adding they could be inspired by overseas extremist groups or be driven by racially- and ethnically-motivated violent domestic extremism.

Her remarks echoed a recent assessment by the Department of Homeland Security, which said in November that the U.S. threat environment will remain heightened in the coming months, with lone offenders and groups motivated by a range of ideologies posing a danger.