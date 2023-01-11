Analysis: Iranian air defenses could change the game over Syria

At present, Syria’s air defense system relies on Russia

The constant Israeli actions in and over Syria are a well-known secret. Israel is striking Iranian ammunition shipments destined for Iran’s Hezbollah proxy in Lebanon, and it’s doing it again and again.

It’s not difficult to work out why.

“We are determined to combat the Iranian efforts to establish itself on our northern border in Syria, and the attempts of Hezbollah to be aggressive on the Lebanese border,” Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

But Iran is not sitting idly by as Israel acts. According to the U.S. Newsweek weekly, Tehran is sending equipment and personnel to Syria to establish an aerial defense network. If it succeeds, Israel will find the Syrian skies much more difficult to operate in.

At present, Syria’s air defense system relies on Russia. But Moscow has shut it down many times, due to the coordination it maintains with Jerusalem.

Iranian systems in Syria would be a completely different challenge. Netanyahu, who visited the northern command on Tuesday, is well aware of that.

“Whoever needs a reminder from us regarding these issues can be sure they will get it,” he warned.

An official war between Israel and Iran may have not been declared but the unofficial war, especially in Syria, is constantly ongoing.