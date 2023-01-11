Iran preparing to execute British civilian Alireza Akbari – family

'This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life'

The family of a British civilian and ex-deputy Iranian defense minister, Alireza Akbari, said they were asked to go to his prison in Iran for a “final visit” and that he was moved to solitary confinement.

Akbari was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the United Kingdom, which he denies. The UK has called on Tehran to stop the seemingly planned execution and to release him immediately.

“This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life,” tweeted UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

In an audio message broadcast by BBC Persian, Akbari said he was tortured and forced to confess on camera to crimes he didn’t commit. He added that he was living abroad a few years ago when a top Iranian diplomat invited him to visit the Islamic Republic.

Once there, he claimed, he was accused of obtaining top-secret intelligence from the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, "in exchange for a bottle of perfume and a shirt.”

Akbari served under Shamkhani during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami between 1997 and 2005.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613200495056666626 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It is another horrifying example of the Iranian regime. They feel they are cornered because there is such significant pressure from sanctions on them,” Alicia Kearns, chair of the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs, told BBC News.

She continued to accuse Iran of “weaponizing British nationals and industrializing hostage-taking.”

Iran has arrested dozens of Iranians with dual nationality or foreign permanent residency in recent years, mostly on spying and national security charges. In late November, Iranian state media reported that four men convicted of “cooperating” with Israeli intelligence were hanged, and another four have been executed since December for their alleged involvement in the ongoing anti-regime protests.