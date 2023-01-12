In the phantasmatic rhetoric of Iranian propagandists, Israel has a role similar to that of NATO for Putin's regime

The rapid rapprochement in December 2022 of Turkey and Azerbaijan with Israel drove up Tehran’s fears. Iran sees the tightening ties between its northern and western Turkic neighbors with its “nemesis” - the Jewish state - as a noose tightening around its borders.

Turkey's new ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, submitted his credentials to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem at the beginning of December. Four weeks later - on the December 27 Turkish President Erdogan received the credentials of Irit Lillian - Israel's new ambassador to Turkey.

Mesut Casin, Turkish presidential adviser at Istanbul's Yeditepe University, commented that by saying that Iran provides common ground, with Erdogan sharing Netanyahu's concerns over growing Iranian regional influence and Tehran's nuclear energy program. “Turkey is, again, eager to establish military cooperation together with Israel,” he added.

The following day, on December 28, Azeri deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzaev arrived in Israel to discuss the opening of the embassy, and the new ambassador’s identity was disclosed. On January 1, 2023, thirty lawmakers and ministers from a range of Israeli factions sent a congratulatory letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan on the decision to open the embassy.

All that caused quite a stir in Iranian media and pro-governmental social media accounts. Tehran has started to mimic the Russian rhetoric used against Ukraine right before the invasion in February 2022. According to Moscow's declarations, Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and the EU went “beyond the point of no return.” Similarly, Tehran keeps pushing the idea that the same applies to Azerbaijan and Turkey, which stand in for Ukraine, while Israel stands in for NATO.

Mentions of Turkey in this connection are not direct, but there are enough “hints” being sent. A prime example - on December 28 Turkish security services apprehended five terrorists in the city of Van. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the media that the detained had explosives and received instructions from Iran on conducting a terrorist attack. Only two days after that incident, on December 30 - a military commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, warned all the countries in the region against “any cooperation with Israel” that Iran perceives as a threat to its security. He said that before the beginning of military drills, codenamed Zulfaqar 1400, in the Sea of Oman, during which the Iranian military launched an explosive-laden drone from a landing ship at a mock version of an Israeli Navy base.

Ali Heydari, a leading Iranian expert on Turkey and the Caucasus, stated that the growing ties between Turkey and Israel are a direct threat to Iran. “Turkey wants to get closer with Israel to use the Zionist lobby in the US to promote its interests in Washington. Both Turkey and Israel have close relations with Azerbaijan, so Iran’s security is at stake in the Caucasus region” he added.

As it was in the Russian-Ukrainian case, accusations are growing increasingly baseless and bogus. Formerly reformist newspaper Etemad claims that “Turkey conspires to leave Iran without water” by building a dam at the base of the Araks river - the one that separates Iran from Azerbaijan. “If the project would materialize in the south-east of Anatolia, then, by the estimates of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Iran's share of the water resources of this river will be reduced by 25-30 percent, which will create serious problems with water supply for everyday use as well as agricultural enterprises,” according to Etemad.

It must be highlighted, that it is well established at this point that Turkey’s ambitions lie in the east - in the Caucasus and central Asia. Both regions have immense economic value for Turkey, as well as a strategic and cultural one. After all, central Asia and Azerbaijan in the Caucasus are populated predominantly by Turkic peoples who share their ethnicity with the Turks. The power vacuum left by a weakened Russia post-February 24 has seen several regional players step up to fill the still-warm shoes left by Russia. Dr. Hojjat Soleimani, an Iranian analyst, confirms this and adds that the central Asian Turkic republics would certainly benefit from the ties with Turkey, as it would allow them to shorten the route of export for their energy resources to reach Europe, avoiding Russian territory.

This, naturally, is perceived by Tehran as a “threat,” because, continued Soleimani, “Iran, is potentially a much more beneficial ally for the central Asian states” and should cooperate with Russia to curb the “Turkic expansion.”

Yet another official mouthpiece of the regime, ISNA dedicated an article to the “dire need” of Iran to disrupt the Israeli-Turkish-NATO project of a new supply corridor leading from central Asia through Azerbaijan. It is claimed that the Azeri president is guided by, not only Zionist, but pan-Turkic aspirations.

Furthermore, the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abbas Musavi, claimed that the Muslim peoples hate the “criminal Zionist regime" whose temporary existence in the region is, according to him, nearing its end. Musavi continued on to say that in talks with the Azerbaijani leadership, the Iranian side underlined that Zionists would never become allies of Muslims and that normalization of ties would lead only to one thing - infighting within the Islamic world.

In the event that Azerbaijan would complete its planned Zangezur corridor, connecting its exclave of Nakhchivan, the Azeri mainland and Turkey, cutting off the land connection between Iran and Armenia in the process, an escalation of tensions in the regions is sure to follow. The Zangezur corridor, a hot topic which was long advocated for by Turkey and Azerbaijan but has resurfaced recently after the Azeri victory in the 2020 Karabakh war as part of the ceasefire agreement. It is seen as a great threat in Tehran, as it would cut its only land link to Armenia, through which Iran bypasses import sanctions imposed on it by the West. The Iranian regime vehemently opposes the Zangezur corridor which has become one the focal points of the tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijani resolve remains unbroken and Baku’s objective to bridge the two parts of Azerbaijan is still the top priority. Iranian propagandists keep pushing for the idea that the time for passive defense and empty threats is over, and Iran should try an active approach in stopping the formation of the Zangezur corridor.

The similarities with what happened between Russia and Ukraine are uncanny. After all, Russian experts and propagandists pushed the idea of an invasion into Ukraine to “stop it from becoming a NATO proxy on Russia’s border.” Iranian propaganda seems to imply a similar escalation should take place to secure Iranian security interests in the region - an invasion into Azerbaijan to ensure it does not completely fall under the influence of the so-called “Zionist regime.” This week the Iranian Revolutionary Guard published another video-warning to Azerbaijan - a clip with children in military outfits standing at the border with Iranian flags. Their song starts with the words “Israel, beware. This is Iran…”

A reminder that during the military exercises in October 2022, codenamed “Mighty Iran,” Tehran has demonstrated willingness and capability to cross the Araks river on the border between the two countries and advance into Azerbaijan, under the pretext of “anti-Zionist measures.” The Ayatollahs would rather convince the Iranian public that a “special military operation” in Azerbaijan is necessary to protect Iran than see Azerbaijan form ties with any other regional power in the Middle East or central Asia.

An escalation is to be expected at this pace and the entire region should be ready in the event Tehran decides to follow in the steps of its ally, Russia, and push for a military campaign on its neighbor’s soil; whether as an excuse to divert public attention from its myriad of internal problems and protests or simply as a way to lash out against its neighbor seeking to break away from its sphere of influence.