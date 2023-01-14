The former deputy defense minister was sentenced to death on Wednesday for spying for the UK

Iran has carried out the execution by hanging of a British-Iranian citizen who had been sentenced to death on Wednesday over espionage, state media reported on Saturday.

British diplomats had made attempts to prevent the Islamic Republic from executing Alireza Akbari and demanded his release, but to no avail. On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned Iran not to go forward with the execution, posting to his Twitter account that "this is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life."

Also, the United States had called on the regime in Tehran to prevent his execution. U.S. diplomat Vedant Patel said on Friday that Akbari's sentencing was "politically motivated."

The judiciary-aligned news agency Mazan confirmed the execution, saying that "the verdict issued by the court was implemented after approval by the Supreme Court."

Akbaria had served as a deputy defense minister under Ali Shamkhani, the current secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Akbari served under Shamkhani during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami between 1997 and 2005.

He was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the United Kingdom. He had previously denied the charges. Earlier this week, however, Iran posted a video of what appeared to be a forced confession.

Iranian state media published a video on Thursday which they claimed showed Akbari playing a role in the 2020 killing of the Islamic Republic's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a high-profile assassination Tehran accused Israel of orchestrating.