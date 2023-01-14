London imposes sanctions on Iranian official over Akbari execution

'This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people'

Britain will place sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri over the execution Saturday of former top defense official and dual British national Alireza Akbari on spying accusations, the foreign secretary said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in the United Kingdom and separately warned: “This will not stand unchallenged.”

"The UK has sanctioned Iran's Prosecutor General. Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution. The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty. We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations," Cleverly said in a tweet.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

British statements on the case did not address the Iranian charge that Akbari spied for Britain.

Akbaria had served as a deputy defense minister under Ali Shamkhani, the current secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Akbari served under Shamkhani during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami between 1997 and 2005.

He was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for the United Kingdom. He had previously denied the charges. Earlier this week, however, Iran posted a video of what appeared to be a forced confession.

Iranian state media published a video on Thursday which they claimed showed Akbari playing a role in the 2020 killing of the Islamic Republic's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a high-profile assassination Tehran accused Israel of orchestrating.