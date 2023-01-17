Three foreign NGOs partially resume aid in Afghanistan with women workers

'We have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction,' says an NGO

At least three leading international aid agencies have partially resumed life-saving work in Afghanistan after assuring the Taliban authorities that Afghan women can continue to work in the health sector.

Hundreds of NGOs have been instrumental in addressing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with half of Afghanistan's 38 million people hungry and at least three million children at risk of malnutrition. According to Save the Children, 14 million children require support.

CARE, Save the Children and International Rescue Committee (IRC) suspended their operations in late December in protest against a government order banning Afghan women from aid work, one of the latest rollbacks of women's rights in the country.

"We have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction," Save the Children said in a statement, confirming they had resumed work in the health sector in the past few days. "However, with the overarching ban still in place, our other activities where we do not have reliable assurances that our female colleagues can work remain on hold."

The IRC and CARE also confirmed they had resumed work with women staff in the health sector. This comes as the international community has been urging the government in a series of high-level meetings to reverse the order banning women in the aid sector, which was expected to have heavy consequences on aid flows coming into the country.

Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the economy ministry that ordered the ban, told AFP that it was "a need for our society" for women to work in the health sector. He added: "We need them to support the malnourished children and other women who need health services. They (women staff) are working in line with our religious and cultural values."