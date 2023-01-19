'Steps taken by the European Parliament to list the organization as terrorist are in a way a shot in the foot of Europe itself'

Iran on Thursday warned the European Union against designating its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror entity, calling it “a shot in the foot” a day after the European Parliament called on the bloc to do so.

"We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and sovereign organization whose role is central for guaranteeing Iran's security," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call, Reuters reported.

"Steps taken by the European Parliament to list the organization as terrorist are in a way a shot in the foot of Europe itself."

Click here for an Explainer on Iran's IRGC.

The day prior, the European Parliament recommended that the EU and its member states list the IRGC as a terrorist organization over its repression of domestic protestors and for supplying Russia with drones to use in its invasion of Ukraine.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed the request, saying Iran “exports terrorism to the… entire world” and urging that the listing would “be an important step in the fight against the Iranian regime.”

The Islamic Republic’s General Staff of the Armed Forces also warned the EU and accused Western powers of being behind the unrest in Iran, which has seen hundreds killed and tens of thousands arrested in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

"It is necessary to respect mutual security in the world of diplomacy and increase mutual trust instead of following the language of threats and unfriendly actions. In any case of a terrorist listing, Iran will take reciprocal measures," Amirabdollahian said.