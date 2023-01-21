The U.S. has already placed both the IRGC and its foreign arm, the Quds Force, on its list of 'foreign terrorist organizations'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the European Union on Saturday against making a "mistake" by listing the group as a terror organization.

On Wednesday, the members of the European Parliament voted to add the IRGC to the bloc's terror list. They decided on this non-binding resolution in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia."

Additionally, EU foreign ministers are due to discuss tightening sanctions on the Islamic Republic next week.

"If the Europeans make a mistake, they must accept the consequences," IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami said, according to the Guards' Sepah News website, in his first remarks on the move.

The European Union "thinks that with such statements it can shake this huge army," Salami continued. He then added: "We are never worried about such threats or even acting on them, because as much as our enemies give us a chance to act, we act stronger."

The U.S. has already placed both the IRGC and its foreign arm, the Quds Force, on its list of "foreign terrorist organizations."

The Guards oversee the volunteer Basij paramilitary force, which has been deployed against protests since mid-September triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for violating Iran's dress code for women.

