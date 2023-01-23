'I went on hunger strike because I've learned the hard way that U.S. presidents tend to rely more on their political thermometer than their moral compass'

An American-Iranian dual national imprisoned in Tehran ended his seven-day hunger strike on Monday after losing ten pounds.

Siamak Namazi - detained since October 2015 - said he felt strengthened in his resolve to fight for the release of prisoners like him. His strike marked the seventh anniversary of Washington's decision to exclude him from a prisoner release that freed five other Americans.

"I went on (a) hunger strike because I've learned the hard way that U.S. presidents tend to rely more on their political thermometer than their moral compass when deciding whether or not to enter a prisoner deal with Iran," Namazi said, according to AFP. "I denied myself food for an entire week so that, maybe, President Biden will recognize just how desperate the situation of the U.S. hostages here has become."

In addition to losing ten pounds, Namazi's blood pressure spiked above normal levels during his hunger strike. He also struggled to stay warm, his lawyer said.

Namazi was sentenced to ten years for collaborating with a foreign government, charges that he denies and that U.S. officials have called baseless. Tehran effectively refuses to acknowledge dual citizenship and earlier this month announced the execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, convicted of spying for the United Kingdom, a charge he denied.