Iranian authorities have arrested three female journalists over the past two days, local media have reported.

Reformist Tehran-based newspaper Etemad have said that the three women had been transferred to Evin prison, a facility used by the Islamic Republic to hold hundreds of political prisoners over the past decade.'

“In the past 48 hours, at least three female journalists, namely Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, have been arrested in Tehran,” the Tehran journalists’ union was quoted saying.

No details were given for the cause of their arrests.

Zarei writes for various 'reformist' publications, while Hashemi works for an outlet named Shahr and Shafiei is a freelance journalist, according to local reports.

An estimated 80 journalists have been arrested since the start of the anti-regime protests in the Islamic Republic over four months ago.

Local authorities say that hundreds have died in the nation-wide demonstrations, which were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the country's 'morality police' for allegedly breaching the country’s hijab dress code for women.

Western countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, have condemned Iran for the mass arrests and quick executions of protestors.

The arrests of the journalists is at least the second of its kind by regime forces this month, after authorities arrested a journalist who who published interviews with families of death row inmates.