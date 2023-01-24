Griffiths will 'underscore the message that humanitarian aid cannot be delivered without women'

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths visited the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday where he raised concerns over women’s education and work with the Taliban.

The Taliban-run administration last month ordered NGOs not to allow most female employees to work, shortly after it banned women from attending universities. Such moves prompted global outrage and many aid agencies to partially suspend operations in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

Griffiths, the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, raised the issue of women’s education and work and how this affected UN operations, the Afghan foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Griffiths would engage the Taliban “with the same message that we’ve been delivering since the beginning on the need to rollback the policies that were put in place” on women, Reuters reported.

He noted that Griffiths would “underscore the message that humanitarian aid cannot be delivered without women.”

The UN aid chief’s visit followed a trip to Afghanistan last week by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who also expressed alarm to Taliban officials over its restrictions on women.

Acting Afghan Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said he asked Griffiths to share with the international community the Taliban’s "achievements and opportunities" like a general amnesty for former opponents, "instead of complaints and shortcomings."

No foreign government has formally recognized the Taliban administration since it seized power in 2021, with some diplomats saying it must change course on women's rights. Sanctions and a cut in development aid have contributed to the country falling into an economic crisis that has left more than half the population dependent on humanitarian aid.