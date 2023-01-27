Over 160 Afghans die from extreme cold weather

Roughly 84 of the deaths took place in the last week

Over 160 people have died from the Afghan cold this month in what is the worst winter in over a decade, authorities said on Thursday.

"162 people have died due to cold weather since January 10 until now," said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Disaster Management Minister, according to Reuters.

Roughly 84 of the deaths took place in the last week. Families were unable to afford wood or coal to heat their homes, forcing children to rummage through rubbish, hoping to find plastic to burn to help.

Temperatures reached as low as -29.2 degrees Fahrenheit, hitting the country in the middle of a severe economic crisis. Many aid groups partially suspended operations recently caused by the Taliban administration ruling that most female NGO workers could not work.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Kabul earlier this week that the world body was seeking exemptions to the ban on most female aid workers that came at one of the most vulnerable times for many Afghans.

"The Afghan winter… as everybody in Afghanistan knows is the big messenger of doom for so many families in Afghanistan as we go through these many years of humanitarian need… we see some of the consequences in loss of life," Griffiths told Reuters.